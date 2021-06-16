Christian Pulisic is only 22, but he has quickly become the face of American soccer. And that's a big deal, because men's American soccer has long been less dominant than men's soccer in other countries.

Pulisic is changing that with his success and playing style with the United States men's national team and Chelsea. He spoke with "The Daily Shows with Trevor Noah" about his career thus far and what he hopes to achieve.

After becoming the first American to win a Champions League title -- and then winning another championship for USA -- Noah asked if he has gotten used to all this attention as the face of the sport in America.

"I don't think I have yet. I'm really just trying to take it all in. It's been an unreal journey honestly. I can't believe that I've got to this point so soon, but I honestly just feel really lucky," he said.

When asked what he brings that is different to the game, Pulisic mentioned a "spark" he has:

"It's tough to say. I think I just bring a different spark to the game than what a lot of people have seen from Americans in the past ... I like to be just creative and try new things and I hope people see that."

As for the national pride, Pulisic wants people to watch him and think "maybe Americans can do it" and make soccer a bigger sport in the USA. He also commented on the new generation of American soccer players, saying they are making a splash because they are "fearless" and want to prove to the world that American men can play to the same level as the others, if not higher.

The young star, known as "Captain America," said he is always grateful to be playing and knows that so many others would love to be in his spot, so he makes sure to make the most of it.