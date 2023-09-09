As Lionel Messi's arrival in Major League Soccer continues to take the world by storm, players are taking notice as well. Ahead of the United States men's national team friendly against Uzbekistan, winger Christian Pulisic talked with the media about Messi's impact on MLS and how the Argentinian can help drive the league forward. With Miami already winning a cup final with Messi and set to play in the U.S. Open Cup -- America's oldest soccer competition -- on Sept. 27, his influence is already being felt and it will only continue if Messi is able to pull Miami into the playoffs.

"It absolutely helps. I mean obviously all the games that he's playing in MLS and these cups become massive games," Pulisic said about Messi's impact. "It seems like everyone's there, it's exciting. It's fun.

"Obviously only a positive thing for this country, so I'm enjoying watching and following that Miami path. Obviously, some of our American teammates are there who've been playing really well, so it's fun to see how Messi has come in and help lift the level so much of that team as well."

DeAndre Yedlin and Drake Callender, two of the American teammates there won't be with the United States for the Uzbekistan match but Callender will join before the USMNT takes on Oman on Sept. 12. Benjamin Creamaschi -- who is also eligible to represent Argentina -- is one Heron who is on the roster now and could make his USMNT debut on Saturday evening.

Tata Martino has done a great job helping Maimi live up to their potential so far and if they can keep this going it will only be good for the league going forward especially if players like Pulisic are also being ambassadors abroad. Playing for Milan, Pulisic himself has enough influence to get others to pay attention to the league which could in turn see more players transfer to MLS in the future.

It's an exciting time for the league and commissioner Don Garber will likely capitalize on it in the off season with changes to roster rules to make it easier to attract top players in the future. After going from adding Lorenzo Insigne last season to Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets this season, things are already on the right path but it will be a massive winter for the league.