Christian Pulisic is finally back. The American striker made his official debut this season on Saturday during the 2-2 draw against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico. Ruben Amorim's side conceded the opening two goals to the team led by former Rossoneri legendary midfielder Gennaro Gattuso as Matteo Cancellieri and Tijjani Noslin scored. The Portuguese coach decided to made some crucial changes at halftime and both Pulisic and new signing Diego Moreira came on. In a crucial three-minute span the Belgian winger scored a brace and Pulisic delivered his first assist of the season.

As Amorim announced during the pre-match press conference, Pulisic was eager to make his return in the squad after suffering an injury in the last game of the 2026 World Cup which slowed down his pre-season preparation: "Pulisic is angry at the moment because he has zero minutes, and I love that. I love this in my team's players. I won't leave out someone who is doing well just to put a 'name' in. That is how I manage the group, and I will die by these principles."

However, after a disappointing start to the game, where the Rossoneri conceded two goals to Lazio, Amorim decided that there was no more time to wait to see Pulisic making his way back to the team, and the American striker immediately had an impact by delivering the assist on the first goal scored by Moreira, who signed from Strasbourg in the summer for around $60 million. If Pulisic was once again crucial for AC Milan, Moreira stole the show in less than three minutes and scored two goals.

Now, AC Milan will meet Benfica on Thursday for their European debut of the season at San Siro before facing Lecce on Sunday in Milan again. Pulisic will play more minutes, but the idea of Amorim and AC Milan is to have him fully fit after the international break, as Amorim said.

"After the break, we have eight weeks with three matches a week. Everyone will be tired, and Pulisic will play many matches." The Portuguese manager is keeping a long-term perspective, aiming to build Pulisic's durability after the international break. Where previous coaches failed to stop Pulisic's recurring injury issues either at the beginning of the seaon, or later during the season, Amorim prefers to stay patient and lay the proper foundation now rather than rush him into immediate action. Will it work? Time will tell.