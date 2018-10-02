Christian Pulisic returns to USMNT roster for Colombia and Peru, plus takeaways from Dave Sarachan's squad

The United States men's national team's roster for upcoming friendlies against Colombia and Peru is out, and it's a 24-man squad that fans may need to become very familiar with. It's a youth-infused roster with some veterans sprinkled in, and it may be what we see consistently in the near future. A lot of that will depend on who is chosen as the next coach of the men's national team, but this is a squad that should excite fans ahead of the Gold Cup next year. Here's the squad:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC; 58/0), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 2/0), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 6/0)

DEFENDERS (8): John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 34/3), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; 0/0), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City/WAL; 5/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 0/0), Matt Miazga (Nantes/FRA; 9/1), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic/ENG; 4/0), Ben Sweat (New York City FC; 0/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG; 54/0)

MIDFIELDERS (10): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 19/1), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; 7/1), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjælland/DEN; 0/0), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN; 140/17), Julian Green (Greuther Fürth/GER; 12/4), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 6/1), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 21/9), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht/BEL; 2/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 8/0), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain; 5/1)

FORWARDS (3): Andrija Novakovich (Fortuna Sittard/NED; 2/0), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; 3/1), Bobby Wood (Hannover 96/GER; 41/12)

Here's what to know:

Once again interim manager Dave Sarachan has named a young squad, one that averages 23 years of age. It's a trend we've seen from him since he has taken over following the departure of Bruce Arena last year following the failure to qualify for the World Cup. This team has the young stars every expects to be on this team moving forward like Steffen, Miazga, Adams, McKennie, Pulisic, Weah and Sargent.

Interestingly enough, Sarachan has mixed in some veteran players in the squad like Guzan, Brooks and Bradley, and we'll likely see Jozy Altidore back in the mix before long. Those guys are pretty much staples in the national team, and now is the perfect time to get them gelling with the young kids who are the future of this team.

When you look, along each line of the team there is at least one established young star that looks to have a bright future on this team. That's important to have as fans look for consistency throughout the team. With Steffen, Miazga, McKennie, Pulisic, Sargent and Weah, this is a team that has more potential than any other we've seen in the history of the national team.

Expect to see Bradley and Brooks see plenty of the field and really get them to be the leaders of this squad full of young talent. It's unlikely we'll see a new coach just toss out the vets and go with all young players as it would be too risky when it comes to getting the results needed in the Gold Cup and in qualifying, but the youth we've seen called up, and the teams they have faced, it only bodes well for the future when it comes to the development and improvement of the national team.

The U.S. plays Colombia on Oct. 11 in Tampa and Peru on Oct. 16 in Hartford.