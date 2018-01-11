Christian Pulisic rumors: Manchester United joins Liverpool in transfer race for USMNT star

Christian Pulisic has become one of the hottest names in the United States, and the 19-year-old attacker is drawing buzz from some of England's top clubs, according to the Independent. Liverpool has shown interest in the Borussia Dortmund product, while Manchester United has not hidden its willingness to contest any move made for the younger United States star during this summer's transfer window. Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho are both enamored with Pulisic, who could give the US the representation it so heavily lacks in Premier League play.

Pulisic has played with Borussia Dortmund since 2015. In his rookie season, he saw precious little match time, playing in nine games for less than 400 minutes. He had two goals on eight shots (and three shots on goal), but his name began to draw some buzz. Pulisic broke out in 2016, in which he played 26 matches and over 1,500 minutes. The attacker showed himself as a playmaker, picking up eight six assists in addition to three goals. Pulisic saw a reduction in playing time in 2017, playing 16 matches, but his goal production remained the same -- three for the season.

Pulisic has also emerged as a star on the United States men's national team, scoring nine goals in 20 caps with the squad. Although the USMNT missed out on the World Cup, it highlights another aspect of signing Pulisic. The move to pick him up isn't solely based on what he brings on the field -- it's what he brings off it. Any Premier League team that signs Pulisic will see a huge uptick in U.S. representation, and that is largely an untapped market for Premier League play. Anyone following the international scene is following Pulisic, so he would bring in a massive U.S. crowd for whichever team gets him.

Leaving Borussia Dortmund is going to be a tough decision for Pulisic. He has a lot of pull there, and he is largely allowed to play his own game. However, the opportunities for Liverpool or United are lucrative. And Pulisic could make a lot of people excited about international play again -- even after the failure of missing the 2018 World Cup. He could be a soccer megastar, something the United States hasn't had in some time (or maybe ever).