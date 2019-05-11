Christian Pulisic scores big goal in final home game for Dortmund ahead of Chelsea move

The American ends his home spell on a positive note

Young American Christian Pulisic played his final home game with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday and helped his team stay in the Bundesliga title race. Dortmund won 3-2 over Fortuna, with Pulisic scoring the opening goal 41 minutes in with a header in front of goal. With Bayern Munich drawing at Red Bull Leipzig, Dortmund enters the final matchday next weekend trailing by two points. 

Here's the goal:

That was Pulisic's 18th goal for the club, with one more game to go next week. The talented Pennsylvania native is moving to Premier League club Chelsea summer, but aims to end the season on a high note. Dortmund goes to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, while Bayern hosts Eintracht Frankfurt. For Dortmund to win the league, they'll need a victory and have Bayern lose.

