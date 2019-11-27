Christian Pulisic scores first Champions League goal for Chelsea, gets assist from VAR

Christian Pulisic continues to make a massive impact at Chelsea. On Wednesday in the Champions League group stage against Valencia, the United States men's national team star scored his first UCL goal for the English club with an attentive finish inside the box just minutes into the second half.

Valencia had taken a 1-0 lead late in the first half before Mateo Kovacic quickly answered for the Blues, and then Pulisic finished a loose ball in the box that was initially called offside. Pulisic pounced on a loose ball, getting a toe to put it past Jasper Cillessen for the 2-1 lead. Here's a look at the goal and the intense VAR sequence that followed.

VAR gives Christian Pulisic his first Champions League goal at Chelsea 🔥



➡️ https://t.co/2Mqe3OHrV8 pic.twitter.com/Dk1Pd9t1iV — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 27, 2019

The goal was Pulisic's third in the Champions League as he scored two in his stint at Dortmund. It's a big goal for Chelsea and more momentum for the American, who continues to deliver for Frank Lampard after a slow start to the season. Pulisic's score may end up being the goal that essentially locks up Chelsea's spot in the round of 16.

To follow our live updates of the game, click here.