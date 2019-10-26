Christian Pulisic scores his first Premier League goal for Chelsea, grabs another moments later

Christian Pulisic has his first Chelsea goal and his first ever score in the Premier League. The American star got his first goal for the club on Saturday against Burnley in league action, putting a ball to the back post off a lovely little move. You can watch the game on fuboTV (Try for free).

Moments after, he got his second.

Take a look at the first goal, and check out Pulisic's emotion after the goal:

Just gonna drop this Pulisic goal video here for y'all



That's just a fantastic finish. He gives a little skill move to get space, has a tight angle and puts it away. That's a tricky shot -- he isn't left-footed, he had three defenders closing down on him, and he had to go across the face of goal with only a low shot working there. But boy, that's a classy finish from the former Borussia Dortmund man.

Then just before the first half ended, Pulisic pulled off an impressive solo run before shooting on frame, getting a deflection and his second strike:

This comes after he got the assist in Chelsea's 1-0 win at Ajax on Wednesday in the Champions League as a substitute. Pulisic also helped create the winning goal last weekend against Newcastle, and both of those performances warranted a start. Credit to Frank Lampard for giving him more minutes, and props to Pulisic for taking advantage of them.