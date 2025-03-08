Christian Pulisic scored a brace during AC Milan's 3-2 comeback win on Saturday against Lecce, and possibly saved the job of Sergio Conceicao, who could have been sacked with a defeat over the weekend. AC Milan conceded two goals to Lecce before making the comeback in the second half thanks to an own goal from Lecce's defender Antonio Gallo and the brace scored by the American star.

Pulisic scored a penalty only a few minutes before making netting ther deciding goal, which gives Conceicao more time to work with the team and breaks a streak of three loss in a row in the last three Serie A games before Saturday.

Despite the reaction, AC Milan are unlikely to extend their relationship with the Portuguese manager after the end of the current season, even though he was only appointed at the end of December after the sacking of Paulo Fonseca. Due to some of his decisions on and off the pitch and the negative results, the Rossoneri are currently out of the Champions League and not in the race for a spot in the top four.

The disappointment is now leading the owner, American businessman Gerry Cardinale, to make some changes in the club for the upcoming season, as talks for a new sport director have started over the last days, according to multiple reports. Both RedBird Advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani are working to choose the right person to lead the sport side of the team in the future, but it's not clear who is the one making the final decision, increasing the confusion of the fans.

Former Lazio front office man Igli Tare, Fabio Paratici and former Atletico Madrid executive Andrea Berta are in talks for the job, as the new sport director will also be in charge of the decision regarding the new manager. On Saturday, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the Italian giants are in talks with former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri to make his comeback at AC Milan, where he was the manager from 2010 to 2014.

AC Milan are already trying to rebuild the future while the current season is still not over, as the Rossoneri will face Inter in the semifinals of the 2024-25 Coppa Italia next month are are still in the race to at least play in a European tournament next season. It is clear that the club needs to solve their issues at the highest levels of management before making concrete plans on the field, otherwise the confusion of this season, which is about to end, would persist indefinitely.