Christian Pulisic suffers torn calf muscle weeks before USMNT friendlies vs. Colombia, Peru

American soccer star Christian Pulisic has suffered a tear in his calf muscle, his club Borussia Dortmund announced on Wednesday, putting his participation with the national team in doubt for the October friendlies against Colombia and Peru.

As a result of the injury, he was not available on the roster as the team hosted Monaco in Wednesday's Champions League group stage match.

The club's official website said he has a "muscle fiber tear" and that he will certainly miss the match against Augsburg on Saturday. As for what it means past that, we'll have to wait. After this weekend, players who were called up to their national teams report to camp. Pulisic was called up for the upcoming friendlies against Peru and Colombia, but if this injury sees him miss those games, he'll likely stay in Germany to recover.

U.S. Soccer told CBS Sports that the federation learned about the injury at the same time as the general public and that there aren't any developments when it comes to whether or not he will be with the team for the upcoming matches.