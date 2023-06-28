Welcome to Wednesday! Things are stepping up a gear or two in the European soccer transfer market. United States men's national team players are making big moves while Arsenal are on the verge of signing West Ham star Declan Rice. Also, could Harry Kane be on the way to Bayern Munich? On the pitch, the USMNT are in Gold Cup action tonight. I'm Jonathan Johnson with the Golazo Starting XI newsletter to keep you in the loop.

All times U.S./Eastern

Wednesday, July 28

🌎 UEFA Under-21 Euros: Israel vs. Czech Republic, 12 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🌎 UEFA Under-21 Euros: England vs. Germany, 12 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network

🌎 UEFA Under-21 Euros: Italy vs. Norway, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🌎 UEFA Under-21 Euros: Switzerland vs. France, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network

🌎 Gold Cup: St. Kitts and Nevis vs. USMNT, 9:30 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🇺🇸 NWSL Challenge Cup: Portland Thorns vs. OL Reign, 10:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Thursday, July 29

🌎 Gold Cup: Qatar vs. Honduras, 7:45 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🌎 Gold Cup: Haiti vs. Mexico, 10 p.m. ➡️ FS1

A summer of movement for USMNT players

It is shaping up to be a busy summer for USMNT star names with Tim Weah and Ricardo Pepi already on the move and Christian Pulisic possibly set to follow. They will not be the only U.S. names of interest that we hear a lot about this summer with Leeds United's Tyler Adams another expected to move on after their Premier League relegation. However, Weah to Juventus from Lille OSC is expected to be official soon according to CBS Sports soccer inside Fabrizio Romano, while Pepi to PSV Eindhoven is also just a matter of time. Also, Pulisic to Milan is not imminent, but equally is one to keep a close eye on in the coming days and weeks.

Here's what to know about Weah and Pepi's impending moves:

Chuck Booth on Weah's Turin move: "In a season where Juventus are trimming their books after missing out on Champions League due to points deductions, being able to replace three players with one is quite an appealing proposition and Weah is someone who can do that. With the USMNT, he is strictly a winger and shined in winning the Concacaf Nations League along with Pulisic and Folarin Balogun. That doesn't mean that he can't shift around as Paulo Fonseca has helped round out the 23-year-old's game in France. Despite not contributing much in goals or assists for Lille, with only six goals and six assists over three seasons as a starter for the club, Weah has always been someone who helped the team tick in other ways."

"In a season where Juventus are trimming their books after missing out on Champions League due to points deductions, being able to replace three players with one is quite an appealing proposition and Weah is someone who can do that. With the USMNT, he is strictly a winger and shined in winning the Concacaf Nations League along with Pulisic and Folarin Balogun. That doesn't mean that he can't shift around as Paulo Fonseca has helped round out the 23-year-old's game in France. Despite not contributing much in goals or assists for Lille, with only six goals and six assists over three seasons as a starter for the club, Weah has always been someone who helped the team tick in other ways." Booth on Pepi: "He will sign a five-year contract with PSV in a move that will be around $11 million, a steep discount from the $17.5 million that Augsburg paid FC Dallas for Pepi only a year and a half ago. It will be good for Pepi to stay in a league that he has done well in while also getting a step up competition-wise by moving to a club that can challenge for the title. Pepi will also get the opportunity to play in the Champions League as PSV will take part in the qualifying stage of the tournament. Only 20, Pepi is making sure that he'll be a chance to make being left off of the World Cup squad a thing of the past. Alongside this positive move, he has scored in three of his last four appearances for the United States men's national team."

Pulisic's potential Milan switch is an interesting one. Rafael Leao's contract extension with the Rossoneri means that the 24-year-old American is unlikely to be able to play in his favored left-wing role. The $27 million-valued Pulisic can, of course, occupy a right-sided berth which is logically where he will fit into this Milan side, but he has been vocal in the past that he feels his best soccer gets played from the left. After Ruben Loftus-Cheek, the Italian giants' rebuild could come largely thanks to Chelsea who are on a selling spree this summer.

Kane and Rice this summer's big moves?

This week could see major strides taken in two of this summer's biggest potential news with both Harry Kane and Declan Rice the subject of massive offers. The Tottenham captain is being targeted by Bayern Munich who have put forward around $77 million to the London club while the West Ham United skipper has seen Manchester City pull out of the race for his signature after Arsenal put a guaranteed $127 million bid on the table with the possibility that it rises another $6 million or so. There is no guarantee that both Kane and Rice move this summer, especially not the former who Spurs desperately want to keep, but at least one of the two could be done shortly with City no longer in the chase for the Hammers' prized asset.

James Benge on the Rice latest: "In comparison with Arsenal's first two offers, this was not immediately rejected by West Ham, who instead want the deal to be structured over the next two years. The Hammers also hoped that City would return to the table after their offer worth up to $114 million was rejected. However, City have not rejoined that race, giving the Gunners a clear path to securing Rice's services.



"Personal terms would not be an issue; Arsenal's charm offensive over recent months has certainly paid dividends with the 24-year-old's priority having long been understood to be a move across London. With no rival suitor in the mix, West Ham's ability to call the shots in negotiations has been significantly curtailed, though they will ultimately be delighted to secure a fee that will make Rice the most expensive British player in history."





"In comparison with Arsenal's first two offers, this was not immediately rejected by West Ham, who instead want the deal to be structured over the next two years. The Hammers also hoped that City would return to the table after their offer worth up to $114 million was rejected. However, City have not rejoined that race, giving the Gunners a clear path to securing Rice's services. "Personal terms would not be an issue; Arsenal's charm offensive over recent months has certainly paid dividends with the 24-year-old's priority having long been understood to be a move across London. With no rival suitor in the mix, West Ham's ability to call the shots in negotiations has been significantly curtailed, though they will ultimately be delighted to secure a fee that will make Rice the most expensive British player in history." Francesco Porzio on Bayern's Kane bid: "The Bundesliga champions are looking for a new striker, after Robert Lewandowski left Bayern in the summer 2022 and was not replaced by a classic number nine over the past two transfer windows. As reported by BILD, the player has already agreed personal terms with the German giants and the final decision is now up to the two clubs. Former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has been a long time admirer of Kane, who has also drawn interest from Manchester United to become their new striker.



"Manchester City also tried to sign him two years ago before completing a deal for Erling Haaland the following summer. Earlier this month, The Athletic reported that Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti considered Kane as one of the strikers who could replace Karim Benzema. Tottenham need to take a decision about Kane, as the English striker will enter his last year of contract this season. With the current agreement expiring in the summer 2024, the future of the Tottenham's star is more than in doubt."

Our dedicated Arsenal transfer hub will keep you posted with all of the Gunners' latest developments this summer extending beyond Rice to the likes of Jurrien Timber.

