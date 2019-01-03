Christian Pulisic to Chelsea: Breaking down Maurizio Sarri's comments and his role in the signing

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri was asked about the signing of Christian Pulisic on Wednesday, and his initial response caught some people off guard. The Italian manager, who is in first season with the Blues, said that he didn't know anything about the deal until Wednesday.

It came off that Sarri was unaware of the deal with the American star, and that may partly be the case due to how quickly it was announced. But he certainly knew.

Sarri has long been a manager that has focused on who is on his roster and has let the transfer details be handled by the higher-ups at clubs. But that was taken a bit out of context, because he went on to say the following:

"The club asked my opinion about him one month ago. My opinion was positive and today I've known that the deal is done."

Here's the full interview below:

Maurizio Sarri said he was asked about and likes Christian Pulisic, but didn't know the transfer was happening until today. pic.twitter.com/FQa4h3qr6T — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 2, 2019

As NBC's Kyle Martino pointed out, the club wouldn't be spending $73 million on a player without making sure it was one the coach approved of and one who would see the field. Part of it could also have been lost in translation, as Sarri has only been coaching in England for a few months.

But when it comes to the player, having Pulisic is huge for the Premier League club and its exposure in the United States moving forward. And spending that much on a player is always going to be a decision made by the most important people in the club -- Sarri included.

The former Napoli boss gave a good review, the deal was completed quickly, and he got another Christmas present a week after the holiday to enjoy next season.

You can watch Pulisic at Chelsea in the Premier League starting in August on fuboTV (Try for free).