After struggling for playing time and not staying all that fit with a current knee injury, Chelsea's American talent Christian Pulisic could be on the move to AC Milan. Pulisic has played fewer than 800 minutes for Chelsea this season after not being allowed to leave the club after American Todd Boehly took ownership, but now Italy could offer a fresh start. Linked to Juventus and Newcastle United in prior windows, interest had seemingly cooled for Pulisic since his most recent injury which could see him miss up to two months for Chelsea.

But according to Marca, AC Milan are open to adding Pulisic with only 18 months remaining on his contract as Chelsea seem to add more attackers with each day that passes. After already adding Joao Felix on loan, the Blues have also signed Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke with Christopher Nkunku also heading their way during the summer. Already fighting for minutes with Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, and Kai Havertz, Pulisic's path to playing time is murkier by the day in London.

During the World Cup, Pulisic showed that he can still be the focal point of a team that brings Milan interest as they look to rebound after seemingly being out of the Scudetto race this season due to Napoli's excellent form. Being able to align Pulisic with Rafel Leao could help boost the attack while also reuniting him with plenty of former Chelsea teammates.

Serie A is a league that has trended toward open attacking in recent seasons which also suits what Pulisc has been used to with Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund. Milan will also likely qualify for a Champions League place so Pulisic can stay involved at the highest level of the game. The Italian giants have already added one high-priced attacker in Charles De Ketelaere last season, but as more of a 10. If the Belgian is able to integrate he would be an addition alongside Pulisc instead of blocking his playing time, making this an appealing move.

A new start in Italy could be good for Pulisic to revive his club career, but, unfortunately, he likely won't be alongside Sergino Dest in Milan as the club isn't expected to trigger the purchase option for him at the end of the season. They may overlap if Pulisic becomes a January transfer.

Due to his injury, that's unlikely at this stage but Milan may want to get a deal done before Newcastle or another club comes knocking. The transfer window doesn't wait for anyone even though Pulisic would cost less in the summer due to only having one year remaining on his contract then. Getting a move to AC Milan would be a good outcome for his future, but if these are the types of clubs Pulisic is in talks about going to, it's also hard for any move away from Chelsea to be a bad one for him.