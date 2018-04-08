Christian Pulisic unintentionally scores outrageous goal for Borussia Dortmund
The young American probably meant to send a cross into the box, but he'll take it
Christian Pulisic may have scored the best goal of his career on Sunday. The young American grabbed the opener for Borussia Dortmund against Stuttgart with an outrageous goal from the right wing on what looked like it was meant to be a cross:
That's an unbelievable hit and a gorgeous goal. But, of course, that was a cross going into the box. I know what that feels like, too. Playing travel soccer in Virginia growing up, I remember pulling off a goal like that on a cold morning. It went upper 90 and I looked like a superstar. But that was like U-12. This is Pulisic in the Bundesliga -- one of the top leagues in Europe -- with a crazy, delicious goal. And it doesn't really matter that he didn't try to shoot it, because all that matters is that it went in.
But is it his best goal? I prefer his strike in the Champions League against Benfica a couple seasons ago. Here it is, if you haven't seen it:
