Christian Pulisic is fully fit and is available for Chelsea's Premier League opener against Brighton on Monday, sources tell CBS Sports. The American winger injured his hamstring against Arsenal in the FA Cup final in early August and was expected to return closer to the end of September, but his recovery went better than expected, regaining full fitness before the start of the season.

Sources tell CBS Sports that the work put in during the short offseason paid off as he worked diligently with the club physios.

"His recovery went very well." one source told CBS Sports. "He will train with the team from today [Wednesday]."

On Wednesday, Simon Johnson of The Athletic reported that Pulisic was in line to feature on Monday.

Obviously getting back into the side early and healthy is big news for a player who was arguably the club's best down the stretch last season. The Blues have a huge season ahead of them potentially thanks to the acquisitions of stars Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech. The Blues finished last season in the top four in the Premier League, advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League and made it to the FA Cup final, falling to Arsenal.

Pulisic scored in the final, become the first American to score in the men's FA Cup final.

In addition to returning, Pulisic has also been handed the No. 10 shirt at the club.