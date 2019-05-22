Christian Pulisic wants to follow in Eden Hazard's footsteps at Chelsea next season

Christian Pulisic has high hopes on how he wants to impact his new club Chelsea, and he is ready for the high expectations that come with his $72 million transfer.

Pulisic was at Stamford Bridge doing interviews on Tuesday after finishing out the 2018/19 season with Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga.

"It is incredible to see what Eden [Hazard] can do," he told BBC Sport. "He is a guy to look up to and what I would love to become."

Pulisic hopes to play with Hazard next season, but the Europa League final on May 29 --stream via fuboTV (Try for free) could be Hazard's last game in a Chelsea uniform. It is has been rumored that Hazard wants to play for Real Madrid next season and a move is likely.

There has been a lot of rumors that Hazard will leave Chelsea during the transfer window and head to Real Madrid.

Taking over for Hazard, can be a lot of pressure for the 20-year-old. Hazard led the Premier League with 31 points in 2019, recording 16 goals and 15 assists. Pulisic recorded four goals and four assists in 925 minutes in Bundesliga play this season.

Pulisic would love to emulate Hazard, but he also knows he has to play his own game.

"'Eden is a fantastic player, we all know that and if I can get anywhere close to that I will be happy. He is a great player. I want to come in, be my own player, and do the best that I can do," he said. "I want to use my skills, my pace, my quickness and creativity to help, especially on the attacking end of things. Scoring goals and providing assists, that is what I am here to do. I want to make an impact and be a team guy who is going to give it everything."

Pulisic will join the United States Men's National Team for the Gold Cup in June after being named to the preliminary squad on May 16.