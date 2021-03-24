Christian Pulisic has declared his interest in joining the U.S. men's national team at the Tokyo Olympics.

The USMNT still have to qualify for the tournament, which takes place between July 21 and Aug. 7 as European clubs are gearing up for the start of their domestic seasons, but their Under-23 side will do so if they win their semifinal in Guadalajara on March 28 after Wednesday night's matchup against Mexico.

Pulisic would be eligible for the U.S. squad, which must predominantly be made up of players 23 and younger, but his club Chelsea would not be obliged to release him for the tournament, which falls outside of FIFA's international calendar.

"The Olympics is of course a massive honor to play in and to represent your country in an Olympics would be amazing," Pulisic said in a USMNT press conference. "I am fully supporting the guys in qualifying now. It is something I've thought about and that I've wanted to play in. Obviously I can't control exactly what goes on and what is best for me at the time and the team at the time, I can't say. But it is something that I would like to play in."

Pulisic's statement was echoed by Yunus Musah, who declared for the USMNT earlier this month after a lengthy courting by U.S. Soccer and the English Football Association.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

However USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter offered a cautious assessment of his chances of being able to call on his biggest stars in Tokyo, should the USA qualify.

"I'm not the one to answer that question, it's the players' clubs," Berhalter said. "It's an uphill battle we're fighting. In a perfect world there's nothing more I'd like to see than our best group competing in the Olympics. I'm just not sure that's going to happen. I'm not sure the clubs are going to allow the players to go."

Pulisic has found consistent minutes hard to come by with Chelsea so far this season despite an exceptional end to the 2019-20 campaign. Injuries and increased competition from the likes of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech have limited the USMNT star to just 12 starts in the Premier League and Champions League.

Even the appointment of Thomas Tuchel, who managed Pulisic at Borussia Dortmund, did not bring an immediate upswing in minutes but he did impress in Chelsea's most recent game, a 2-0 win over Sheffield United in the sixth round of the FA Cup.

"It hasn't been easy, I was in a similar situation I think when I first came to Chelsea," Pulisic said. "I had to work my way and earn my position in the team and finally get some minutes. I feel like I did that, I feel like I'm basically going out there and trying to do the same now.

"I feel very confident in my form right now and the way I'm feeling and playing. I'm on a good path."

Asked how he had found the period since Frank Lampard left and Tuchel joined, Pulisic added: "I'm a guy who always wants to play but I think I'm on a really good path. I love to not prove people wrong but prove myself right in a way.

"Coming into camp I'm just excited to get more minutes and play for my country. Regardless of what's happening at club level I'm thrilled to be here."

A muscle injury meant that Pulisic missed out on the USMNT's final meet up of 2020 and he is looking forward to joining up with a squad where he jokes he is beginning to feel like a veteran as more youngsters are added to Berhalter's squad.

"I'm very excited to be back in the team first of all, I always love being able to play for my country and being back with these guys. Obviously I know quite a few of them, to play with them again, and get to know some of these other guys, they're doing so well on an individual level.

"We've got some big games coming up, obviously we're focused on these two friendlies now. I'm really excited to be here."