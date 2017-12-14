Christian Pulisic youngest to win the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year award

Christian Pulisic, the young and exciting world class talent of the U.S. men's national team, has been named the 2017 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year. The 19-year-old star was brilliant for the national team in World Cup qualifying, despite the country's shocking failure to qualify, making a massive impact in several matches during the hexagonal.

The youngest American player to win the award, Pulisic took home 94 percent of the vote. The Pennsylvania native scored six goals and registered four assists in nine matches this year, while also being involved in 13 of the 17 goals scored in matches he played in 2017.

All along Pulisic was the heavy favorite to win the award, as no USA player came close to his production and impact. He becomes the 24th different player to win the award since it was first given out in 1984.