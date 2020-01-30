Christine Sinclair breaks record for most international soccer goals previously held by Abby Wambach

Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair made history on Wednesday when she passed Abby Wambach for the most international goals in soccer history. Sinclair's second goal of the match set the record, which was the 185th of her career.

Sinclair scored two goals in Canada's 11-0 win over Saints Kitts and Nevis in Wednesday's opener of the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship.

"Just unbelievable," Sinclair told ESPN. "When I first started with the national team, I could never have imagined standing here with the number of goals I've scored."

It was Sinclair's first multiple-goal outing in nearly two years when she scored a pair of goals against Panama in a qualifying match for the 2019 World Cup. Wednesday also marked her 290th game for the Canadian national team.

To put her goals record into perspective, Sinclair's goals against Saint Kitts and Nevis were the 41st country that she scored against during her sensational career.

After Sinclair broke the record, Wambach took to Twitter to congratulate Sinclair.

"Christine: History is made. Your victory is our victory," Wambach wrote. "We celebrate with you. And to every girl coming up in the Pack with a dream to achieve that which doesn't yet even exist: We believe in you. Your Pack is with you. And history awaits you."

And to every girl coming up in the Pack with a dream to achieve that which doesn’t yet even exist: We believe in you. Your Pack is with you. And history awaits you.@sincy12 https://t.co/rNxjjpV7tZ pic.twitter.com/xkUjLtNXHn — Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) January 29, 2020

Wambach broke Mia Hamm's record of 158 international goals and now Sinclair has climbed to the top of the mountain. Iranian legend Ali Daei owns the men's international scoring record with 109 goals in 149 games during his career.

Sinclair now joins the group of Hamm and Wambach as one of the greats in the sport's history with over 150 goals to his credit. She has been taking part in international competition since she was 16 years old.

Sinclair scored her first career goal against Norway in the Algarve Cup in Portugal in just her second career game.