While the Italian Serie A will be back on the weekend after the Christmas holidays, it's almost time to get into the 2026 winter transfer window. Most of the top Italian clubs are likely to explore options in the upcoming transfer window, especially given how difficult it usually is to find good opportunities in January. AC Milan have already secured a new striker, while Juventus need to find a solution for their striker in the new year, and Inter will look for a new right winger considering the injury and the contract situation of Denzel Dumfries. Let's take a look at five Christmas presents for five Serie A sides:

AC Milan: The first signing of the window

AC Milan needed a striker as soon as possible and the Rossoneri have already signed Niclas Füllkrug from West Ham as the German player will be eligible to play the match against Cagliari on Jan. 2. Füllkrug joined the Rossoneri on loan with a $12 million buy option included in the deal, adding depth to the attacking unit coached by Massimiliano Allegri, which has been deeply affected by injuries in recent months. USMNT star Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao, and Santiago Giménez have all dealt with fitness issues, with the Mexican striker in particular undergoing surgery in recent weeks and potentially leaving the club during the winter transfer window. AC Milan needed a central striker considering that Allegri is currently playing with two strikers, with Pulisic and Leao alternating with Christopher Nkunku, who joined AC Milan in the summer from Chelsea, and Füllkrug was the first and only option explored by the Italian club.

AS Roma: Joshua Zirkzee back to Italy?

While AC Milan signed a new striker before Christmas, AS Roma are also advancing in talks to sign Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee on loan until the end of the 2025-26 season, according to reports. The Giallorossi manager Gian Piero Gasperini expressed his concerns after the Juventus defeat over the last weekend regarding his attacking options, as both Evan Ferguson and Artem Dovbyk are not performing as he was hoping and needs a new striker to play alongside Paulo Dybala and Matias Soule. AS Roma, despite a promising start to the season under their new manager, have shown attacking struggles. They currently boast the best defense in Serie A but also share the worst attacking record among the top 10 teams alongside Lazio with 17 goals scored in 16 matches. This is why they need to improve their attacking options.

Inter: A new right winger

Meanwhile, Inter need a new right winger in 2026. This is why the future of the Dutch winger Denzel Dumfries is more than in doubt. Dumfries has a $25 million release clause valid in the summer and the expectation is that multiple European clubs will try to trigger it after the 2026 World Cup, where he's expected to be be one of the stars with the Netherlands. For that reason, Dumfries recently decided to change his agent, a move that often means that he's looking for either a new contract or a new club. On top of it, he's currently injured and after undergoing surgery on his ankle in London, and he will be out for at least two more months. In his absence, Luis Henrique, Carlos Augusto, and occasionally Andy Diouf will be tasked with filling the role. For this reason, should a good opportunity arise, Inter are likely to pursue a new signing in that role.

Fiorentina: Happy with what you have

If there is a team to watch in the next weeks, that's Fiorentina. The Viola are in a unprecedented and difficult situation as they are at the bottom of the Serie A standings with nine points and only one win in 16 matches. They are seriously risking getting relegated and have already replaced the manager, with Paolo Vanoli replacing Stefano Pioli earlier this season. This situation can lead some players to leave in the winter transfer window but Fiorentina need them to stay to avoid relegation. This is why the best Christmas gift for Fiorentina would be to keep all the best players at least until the summer.

Juventus: A new contract for Vlahovic

Last but not least, Juventus need to solve the situation regarding their main striker in 2026. Dusan Vlahovic will be out of contract in the summer and there are now increasing chances to see him leaving as a free agent in 2026 unless something changes before then. Juventus struggled to find a solution last summer, failing to either sell him or reach an agreement on a new contract. There is no more time to lose; this is something they need to take care of as soon as possible, with the striker averaging 16.3 goals per season the last three campaigns.