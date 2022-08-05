Paris Saint-Germain starts the new Ligue 1 season away at Clermont Foot 63 without star man Kylian Mbappe who has an adductor issue after missing the Trophee des Champions success against FC Nantes due to a domestic suspension. Christophe Galtier will be keen to make a fast start in Le Championnat before the UEFA Champions League gets underway, but the Frenchman will know that it is no guarantee of success as Mauricio Pochettino discovered last campaign.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match & more:

How to watch & odds

Date: Saturday, Aug. 5 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 5 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Stade Gabriel Montpied -- Clermont-Ferrand, France

Stade Gabriel Montpied -- Clermont-Ferrand, France TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: FuboTV

beIN Sports | FuboTV Odds: CF63 +1100; Draw +550; PSG -450 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Storylines

Clermont: The club is in turmoil after the acrimonious departure of director Jerome Champagne and the revelation that owner Ahmet Schaefer is attempting to sell the club for an exorbitant price. This summer has been difficult with star youth academy graduate Mohamed Bayo moving on to Lille OSC and the losses of Salis Abdul Samed, Cedric Hountondji and Akim Zedadka and largely free transfers such as Maxime Gonalons coming in to replace them. With four teams getting relegated this term, Clermont are one of the strong favorites to drop back into Ligue 2.

PSG: Parc des Princes is the hub of unusual positivity this summer as Les Parisiens have embarked upon an overhaul of the squad and general mentality. Luis Campos is working hard to move of undesirable players such as Gini Wijnaldum, now at Roma, and Idrissa Gueye, rumored to be returning to Everton, while the Portuguese has given Galtier the likes of Vitinha, Renato Sanches, Hugo Ekitike and Nordi Mukiele to reconstruct the starting XI. With Lionel Messi and Neymar more focused than ever. A few months before the FIFA World Cup, things seem to be aligning for PSG to enjoy a strong season.

Prediction

Pick: PSG to win this comfortably. Expect Galtier's men to follow their easy Nantes victory with a similarly resounding score here. We saw how the capital outfit started last campaign strongly and it basically put enough distance between themselves and the chasing pack for the remainder of the term. Ligue 1 is not enough for the champions and Coupe de France success is expected too, but a comfortable early margin will make it easier for Galtier to get his players in peak condition to start the Champions League in fine fettle.