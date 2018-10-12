Cleveland Browns owners are stepping up to save the Columbus Crew

It appears as if the Crew has been saved.

On Friday, with each day that passes feeling like the Columbus Crew were a step further away from staying in Ohio, the Cleveland Browns have apparently come to the rescue. Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, along with the Columbus-based Edwards family, are joining forces with the Columbus Partnership with their plan being to buy the club from Anthony Precourt and keep it in Ohio instead of moving the team to Texas.

A statement from Dee and Jimmy Haslam on the Columbus Crew: pic.twitter.com/tSovbEKZ8G — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 12, 2018

It's far from finalized, but the intention from this group to keep the team in the state is massive news for the fans. The Haslams, as Cleveland.com points out, have owned the Browns for the last six years.

MLS released a statement supporting the possible transaction and stated that long-term plans would include a stadium for the team.

"MLS is committed to keeping Crew SC in Columbus should we continue to make progress on these critical components and agree to key terms with the investor group," MLS said in a statement.

More to come on this story as it develops.