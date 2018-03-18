Clint Dempsey lose his cool again, gets VAR-confirmed red card for violent elbow

As a veteran, Clint Dempsey is supposed to be a wise player and a leader. Most importantly, he's viewed somebody who doesn't hurt his team with silly mistakes. Tell that to the Seattle Sounders. Nearly two years after the notebook incident which saw him get a red card and a severe suspension, Dempsey earned another red card against FC Dallas in MLS action on Saturday. Dallas midfielder Jacori Hayes was spotted grabbing Dempsey in the first half before the U.S men's national team star delivered a violent elbow to his stomach. Take a look:

That's uncalled for. Dempsey doesn't seem like one to take anything from anybody, but that's just not cool. And the sarcastic clapping in the face of the official was also not needed.

For somebody kids look up to, this wasn't one of those moments to be proud of.