Clint Dempsey, USMNT's joint all-time leading scorer, retires from professional soccer at 35

Clint Dempsey announced his retirement on Wednesday, bringing one of the most illustrious soccer careers in American history to a close. Dempsey played in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups and finished his club career with the Seattle Sounders after rejoining MLS in 2013 after a seven-year stint in the Premier League.

Dempsey retired as USMNT's joint all-time leading scorer with Landon Donovan, finding the back of the net 57 times for the Yanks. He led the USA to CONCACAF Gold Cups titles in 2005, 2007 and 2017, and a runner-up finish in the Confederations Cup in 2009. In addition to his Premier League success, Dempsey was a four-time MLS All-Star and winner of MLS' Comeback Player of the Year in 2017.

Dempsey's aggressive nature on the pitch has been well documented, and it got the star forward into trouble at times. However, his goal-scoring ability is almost unrivaled by anyone who has put on a USA uniform.

The three-time U.S. Soccer Player of the Year is also the first USA player to record a hat trick in Premier League play, and his 72 Premier League goals are the most by a USA player in a top European league.

Dempsey's Sounders won the MLS Cup in 2016 and were runners-up in 2017. The team also looks poised to make another playoff run this season. He was tied for the most Sounders goals of all time with 47.