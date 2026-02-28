Don't look now, but Club America are slowly shaking off the cobwebs and getting back to being a top side just in time for a tough challenge facing Tigres UNAL at home. A match against Publea is an excellent spot for any team to get right and score goals, but it was only the second time in the campaign that Andre Jardine's men scored more than two goals in a match. While they have a defense who will frustrate anyone, not scoring gives teams defensive pressure that they can't keep up with.

How to watch Club America vs. Tigres UNAL, odds

Date : Saturday, Feb. 28 | Time : 10:10 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 28 | : 10:10 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes -- Mexico City, Mexico

: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes -- Mexico City, Mexico Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: Club America+100; Draw +220; Tigres +270

Alex Zendejas and Henry Martin's return to health has been a massive boost. For Tigres, Angel Correa has continued to pace the attack, but their defense has suffered while balancing multiple competitions at this early stage of the season. Now that they're through to the last 16 of Concacaf Champions Cup play, matches will spread out, which helps with a squad lacking depth.

Neither team is where they want to be at this stage in the Clausura portion of the season, and that's just what makes this match important. It's too early to call anything a must-win, but when there are only 17 match days in the season before flipping to playoffs, everything is a sprint in Mexican soccer. The winner of the clash can go as high as fifth in the table, and while an undefeated Chivas Guadalajara side may be out of reach, ensuring that they have home-field advantage in the playoffs will be critical.

Zendejas also has the additional motivation of the March international break inching closer by the day. With the World Cup rapidly approaching, it could be his final chance to make Mauricio Pochettino's squad, but a muscle strain could put his participation in doubt for this match. There are only four league matches remaining before the international break, so the clock is very much ticking.

Liga MX schedule and results

All times Eastern

Friday, Feb. 27

Mazatlan 1, Pachuca 0

Queretaro 2, Santos Laguna 2

Juarez 3, Atlas 1

Club Tijuana 1, Pumas UNAM 1

Saturday, Feb. 28

Atlético San Luis vs. Puebla, 6 p.m.

Toluca vs. Chivas Guadalajara, 6 p.m.

Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul, 8:05 p.m.

Club Leon vs. Necaxa, 8:06 p.m.

Club América vs. Tigres UNAL, 10:10 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)