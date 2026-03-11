CHESTER -- For the first time since November, Alex Zendejas started back-to-back games for Club America, as he took the field in a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union in the round of 16 in Concacaf Champions Cup play. He may not have registered a direct goal contribution, but his activity, both attacking and defending, was critical to America's success. At the same time, he also played 65 minutes, the longest spell since February, when he picked up the latest muscular injury that sidelined him.

As soon as he was healthy, manager Andre Jardine was quick to throw the American back into his attack, and hearing him talk about Zendejas following the match, you can see why.

"To me, he is one of those players I wouldn't want to give up, because he is a player who fulfills much more than just one role for you. He plays the game in all its phases; he defends, he attacks, he makes good transitions," Jardine said. "I consider him a very modern player, and perhaps today in the Mexican League, if not the top player, he is surely among the three most important players in the entire Mexican League. Therefore, it is also my desire to see him in this World Cup, because to me he has been deserving it, not just now, but for a long time."

Looking at his stats, it's easy to see what Jardine means.

CBS Sports

Zendejas is someone on the bubble for making the World Cup, having made appearances under Mauricio Pochettino, but due to injuries, he hasn't appeared since September of 2025, when he scored against Japan, a moment that helped spark the USMNT's current unbeaten run, ending 2025 unbeaten in five matches. But, since he subsequently wasn't there for many of those, there's only so much that Zendejas can do to make an impression, but Tuesday's performance with Club America is a step in the right direction.

With the World Cup in focus, and the USMNT roster for the March international window where they'll face Belgium and Portugal around the corner, it's hard for Zendejas not to look forward. He's feeling good since picking up his injury and getting back into a rhythm, but it was still a tough road to get here.

"It's hard, man, it's hard when you're dealing with a bunch of injuries, especially when I'm not a guy who usually goes through a lot of that stuff, but I just have to try to focus and stay healthy," Zendejas said. "Focus on what my body can do, and now that I'm healthy, stay healthy, try to get into that rhythm to be able to play 90 minutes without any worries."

Zendejas is on the right track to do that, but even the smallest moment can jeopardize a World Cup. In the first half of play, Club America goalkeeper Luis Malagon, who is in the running to be the starting keeper for Mexico, kicked the ground trying to make a clearance and went down with an injury, which Jardine worries was an Achilles injury that could keep him out of the World Cup. It's something that is always a real reality stepping onto the pitch, but it's also a possibility that athletes can't allow to enter their heads because it'll get in the way of playing their own game.

The USMNT is already facing these concerns with oft-injured right back Sergino Dest going down for PSV, but there's still hope that the American defender can recover in time for the World Cup. Depth is one of the strengths of this national team. Zendejas called it one of the best pools that he's seen in the past few years, and with Pochettino calling in 70 players since taking over, the Argentine has left no stone unturned, upping the pressure to perform for everyone in the player pool.

"It's healthy competition," Zendejas said. "A bunch of guys are in good rhythm, so it's going to be the coach's decision, but like I said, it all depends on one's actions, and how they're playing, and how they're doing in training to see if we make the roster."

Pochettino has previously spoken about how he wanted to build a mentality with the team and ensure that no one is taking national team callups for granted, and with how Zendejas is looking at the World Cup, that shift is working. Of course, no one can make the World Cup solely on their performance in the next few weeks, so even for those who make the roster, they have to continue to prove themselves, but for Zendejas he's healthy and ready to fight for his place.

Zendejas is allowing himself to dream a little about how walking out to a home crowd in Los Angeles would feel, and playing in front of Club America fans in Chester gave a small glimpse into that, now the next step is getting there.