Club America are one step closer to their 16th Liga MX title following a 2-1 victory over Monterrey. The first half saw Sergio Canales score and have his goal canceled out by Kevin Alvarez before Alex Zendejas scored the go-ahead goal. While there is more work to be done in the second leg away in Monterrey getting an early lead is important here.

"We could have extended the lead further but we showed that we are hungry and we are going to give everything to achieve this third championship," Alvarez said after the match.

America's defense has been a major story in the Liga MX playoffs and now they've shown that they can slow down a dangerous attack that scored 12 goals in the playoffs ahead of this but during the past few matches, the rise of Zendejas has been critical. The American winger has now scored in two consecutive matches and with a goal and an assist he has contributed eight goals and five assists for America this season.

Now in his fourth season with the club, Zendejas is coming into his own which will be critical for the United States men's national teams' depth going forward. While he only has four caps in 2024, Zendejas has made all of those appearances under new USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino which will bode well for his chances in the future preparing for the 2026 World Cup on home soil in the United States.

Next up America will travel to face Rayados at their home stadium in Monterrey on Sunday, Dec. 15. If they're able to maintain their one goal lead on aggregate, they'll secure a Liga MX Apertura title after finishing eighth in the table. If the match is level after 90 minutes on aggregate, it will go to penalties and extra time as needed but America will aim to get things done during regulation to ensure that they have the best chance possible since depth likely favors Rayados.