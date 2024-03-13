It's the second of three editions of El Super Clasico between Club America and Chivas in just two weeks as the rivals were drawn together in the round of 16 in the Concacaf Champions Cup. But after a 3-0 loss in the first leg, Chivas will need a miracle to go into Estadio Azteca and overturn the result. Center back Alan Torres was red carded in the first leg and will be suspended for this second leg and, on top of that loss, after allowing three away goals, Chivas will need to score four for even a draw to see them go through to the final eight.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, March 13 | Time : 10:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, March 13 | : 10:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico

: Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico TV: FS2 | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FS2 | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Club America -220; Draw +340; Chivas Gudalajara +470

Storylines

Club America: While they can't take this match for granted, especially with it being such a historic rivalry, this would be a good chance for Club America to rotate their attack ahead of these sides meeting again during the weekend. American Alex Zendejas has been rounding into form as he pushes to become a USMNT regular and alongside Henry Martin and Julian Quinones, to form a fearsome attack.

Chivas Guadalajara: After a heavy defeat in the first leg, this is a chance to regain confidence for Chivas. While advancement is unlikely, being able to push for a victory in the match will help make things a little easier for the weekend. Since his impressive performance against Forge FC to kick off Concacaf Champions Cup, Cade Cowell has cooled off for Chivas, so being able to spark him into form would also be good for the overall health of the attack.

Prediction

America is quite a tough team to beat at home so while Chivas will do better here than in the first leg where they finished with 10 men, it still won't lead to victory. Pick: Club America 2, Chivas Guadalajara 1