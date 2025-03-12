In their third time meeting in a week, Club America will be hoping for goals while Chivas are fine, protecting their one goal lead with a potential trip to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup on the line. These two Liga MX giants have met both in cup play and the league with only one goal being scored in 180 minutes of soccer right now, as defenses and tension hav been on display. With both games so far taking place at Estadio AKRON, the home of Chivas, this is one where things could change as Club America will finally get home support to show what they can do.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, March 12 | Time : 10:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, March 12 | : 10:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes -- Mexico City, Mexico

: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes -- Mexico City, Mexico TV: TUDN | Live stream: Fubo TV (Try for free)

TUDN | Fubo TV (Try for free) Odds: Club America -215; Draw +275; Chivas +470

First leg recap

Despite dominance from Club America who took 17 shots and Chivas themselves not finding the back of the net, a goal was still scored to give Chivas the 1-0 victory at home. America center back Sebastian Caceres delivered the fatal strike into his own net in the 77th minute of play and Chivas were able to sit deep protecting their lead. If they do that again it's likely that America would score, but only allowing one goal would send this to extra time and potentially penalties.

Storylines

Club America: Club America hasn't lost a game at home this season in league play scoring nine goals and allowing two. While things can be different facing a rival of Chivas' level, when playing in Mexico City, America is a tough team to defeat. It's something that will come into play if they net an early goal which is where doubt can begin to creep in for Chivas who are the underdogs despite strong showings in the previous two matches. Winger Alex Zendejas will also have the added motivation of being left out of the Concacaf Nations League squad for the United States men's national team to show why he deserves to be a regular member of the USMNT.

Club America predicted XI: Luis Malagon, Cristian Borja, Ramon Juarez, Sebastian Caceres, Kevin Alvarez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Alan Cervantes, Brian Rodriguez, Erick Sanchez, Alex Zendejas, Henry Martin

Chivas: While Chivas will be happy to have a lead at this stage of the round of 16, it's also a little concerning that they've performed as well as possible but were still unable to score a goal of their own from open play. Now they have to go to Mexico City and pull out a victory facing America, one misstep and this could get out of hand, but that's also what makes the round of 16 such an exciting affair, because each kick of the ball is a critical one.

Chivas predicted XI: Jose Rangel, Miguel Tapias, Gilberto Sepulveda, Jose Castillo, Mateo Chavez, Luis Romo, Erick Gutierrez, Alan Mozo, Roberto Alvarado, Alan Pulido, Hugo Camberos

Prediction

With goals from Martin and Zendejas, it will be back to business as usual for Club America as home soccer is what they need to end their winless streak. Pick: Club America 3, Chivas 0