El Super Clasico between America and Guadalajara, the only teams to never have been relegated from Liga MX, has been taking place since 1943 with America winning on 92 occasions. This year is an extra special installment as it will be the 250th meeting between the two clubs as America looks to climb above Guadalajara in the table. Chivas hasn't won in the rivalry since 2017 and they will have quite a task to overcome that.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Sept. 16 | Time : 11:10 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Sept. 16 | : 11:10 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico

: Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico TV: TUDN | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

TUDN | fubo (try for free) Odds: Club America -130; Draw +265; Guadalajara +360

Storylines

Club America: Undefeated in league play since July, Club America will rely on Julian Quinones and Brian Rodriguez who have formed a formidable strikeforce. American Alejandro Zendejas will likely come off the bench as he only has two assists so far this season in league play.

Chivas Guadalajara: XUnder Velkko Paunovic, Chivas has struggled and they're now on a streak where they've only won two of their five matches since Leagues Cup play. While the tournament was one that did break up the season in Mexico, they're now close enough to being back in stride where positive results are expected. But in this fixture, Chivas will struggle to secure all three point unless their defense can step up in a big way.

Prediction

Club America are the favorite in the match and for good reason as they can put goals past anyone in the league and this match will be no different in a comprehensive victory in a rivalry match. Pick: Club America 3, Guadalajara 1