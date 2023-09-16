Club America will be seeking revenge on Saturday in El Super Clasico when they host Guadalajara in a Mexican Liga MX showdown at Estadio Azteca. Club America (3-2-1) had dominated Chivas in recent meetings but lost 3-1 at home to their fierce rivals in the Clausura semifinals in May. Las Aguilas played almost 30 minutes with 10 men. El Super Clasico is the biggest rivalry in Mexico's Liga MX, pitting big-city America against the more working-class Chivas, and they are the two most successful teams in the league's history. Club America have won a record 13 Liga MX titles, while Guadalajara have won 12.

Kickoff in Mexico City is set for 11:10 p.m. ET. Club America are -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Club America vs. Guadalajara odds, while Chivas are +360 underdogs. A draw is priced at +265 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Club America vs. Chivas:

Club America vs. Guadalajara spread: America -0.5 (-135)

Club America vs. Guadalajara over/under: 2.5 goals

Club America vs. Guadalajara money line: America -130, Chivas +360, Draw +265

CA: Club America are yielding nine shots (3.3 on target) per 90 minutes.

GUA: Chivas are allowing 13.6 attempts (3.9 on target) per match.

Why you should back Club America

Las Aguilas are playing at home, and they will be on a mission of revenge. The semifinal second-leg meeting was tied 1-1 before Alvaro Fidalgo was sent off in the 65th minute. Chivas scored twice after that, snapping a 4-2-0 America run in the rivalry. Las Aguilas went 10-6-1 at Estadio Azteca over the two liguillas in 2022-23, outscoring opponents 37-17. They come in off consecutive victories and should be rested and mostly healthy. Henry Martin, the top scorer last season, could be out.

Still, America have plenty of talent up front, led by Julian Quinones. The 2022-23 Liga MX All-Star came over from Atlas, and the Colombian is tied for second in the league with four goals. He scored the opening goal in a 3-2 victory against Cruz Azul before the international break. Brian Rodriguez scored his third goal in that victory. Diego Valdez has a goal and shares the team lead with Quinones on two assists. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Chivas Guadalajara

Chivas comes in with confidence after the victory at Estadio Azteca in May, as Alan Mozo and Jesus Orozco scored in the final 15 minutes. Guadalajara went on to lose 3-2 to Tigres in the Clausura final, but they started this season 4-1-0. The break couldn't have come at a better time after they lost consecutive matches, but they still sit in fourth place. Manager Veljko Paunovic has had time to retool things, and he has the talent to get things turned around in a hurry.

Chivas have scored in every match so far, and eight players have found the back of the net. Fernando Beltran, Roberto Alvarado, and Jonathan Padilla all have two, and Cristian Calderon is tied for second in the league with three assists. America have yielded one more goal (8-7) despite playing one fewer game. Only 28% of opponents' shots have been on target against Chivas, the third-best mark in the league, and Miguel Jimenez is second in save percentage at 86.7. See which team to pick here.

