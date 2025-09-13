After a poor start to the season, you blink and Club America have won three consecutive games and are only one game behind Monterrey for the Liga MX lead during the apertura portion of the season. Strong play from Allan Saint-Maximin has helped push Andre Jardine's side up the table, but if this momentum will keep going, they'll need to knock off quite an opponent in Chivas Guadalajara.

How to watch Club America vs. Chivas, odds

Date : Saturday, Sep. 13 | Time : 11:15 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Sep. 13 | : 11:15 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes -- Mexico City

: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes -- Mexico City Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: Club America -170; Draw +290; Chivas Guadalajara +430

The two sides make up one of the fiercest rivalries in Mexican soccer as El Super Clásico has been a closely contested affair in league play. They've met 162 times, with Club America winning 52, 54 matches ending in draws, and Chivas winning 56 matches. However, this has also seen the duo meet in other competitions such as the Copa Libertadores and Concacaf Champions Cup. Club America may be the more successful team of the two in recent history, but when giants like these meet, form goes out the window, making for an exciting game.

Jardine will hope that the international break helped the form of his players, and one person who will have gained plenty is American Alex Zendejas. While he has only scored one goal for his club this season, Zendejas was included in Mauricio Pochettino's squad for the September break and scored against Japan. It was a well taken finish from distance and is the type of goal that can provide a player with confidence to go on a scoring streak.

If Zendejas, or anyone in the America attack, are able to match the output that has been coming from Saint-Maximin since he joined from Fenerbahce in Turkiye, this will be a hard team to stop. Expected to win everything in their path, the pressure will always be on Jardine's side in matches like this one, but more talent has flowed into Liga MX, making it harder for them to stay ahead.

With names like Sergio Ramos, James Rodriguez, Anthony Martial, and even Chicharito in the league, America has had to fight harder to stay atop the pile. A win over their rivals will help to do that but they'll need to be powered by long term squad members to make that happen.