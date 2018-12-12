Club America vs. Cruz Azul: Liga MX final prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Liga MX final is nearly here. On Thursday, the first leg will be played between Club America and Cruz Azul, the two teams that finished first and second in the regular season. Cruz Azul finished first behind their stellar defense, earning a record of 11-3-3 with 13 goals conceded in 17 games. America was three points behind with a record of 9-6-2, scoring a league-high 33 goals.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Liga MX final: Club America vs. Cruz Azul

Date : Thursday, Dec. 13



: Thursday, Dec. 13 Time : 9:30 p.m. ET



: 9:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Azteca in Mexico City



: Estadio Azteca in Mexico City TV channel : Univision Deportes



: Univision Deportes Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: America +120 / Cruz Azul +240 / Draw +225

Storylines

America: America was indeed the highest goal-scoring squad in the league this season, but never did the team do anything close to what it did in the semifinals against Pumas. With the first leg at 1-1, America returned home to finish the job but ended up doing much more. Six different players scored, and America won the second leg 6-1 to advance 7-2 on aggregate. It's a momentum-producing result, but fans better hope they didn't use up their entire goal-scoring touch in the semis.

Cruz Azul: The top seed looked like it could be on its way out of the competition after losing the first leg to Monterrey 1-0, but a 1-0 win in the second leg was enough as the tiebreaker went to seeding, with Cruz Azul finishing first in the leg. A beneficiary of the rules in Liga MX and lucky to not have had to play extra time, the club now enters the final feeling a bit fortunate and ready to go.

America vs. Cruz Azul prediction

The teams played out a 0-0 draw in October, and this figures to be a low-scoring first leg due to Cruz Azul's focus at the back. But in the end America takes a small advantage into the final's second leg.

Pick: America (+120)