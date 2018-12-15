Club America vs. Cruz Azul: Liga MX final second leg pick, prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online, time
The first leg finished 0-0 with everything to play for here
The Liga MX final second is almost here. On Sunday the first leg will be played between Club America and Cruz Azul, the two teams that finished first and second in the regular season. Cruz Azul topped the league behind their stellar defense, earning a record of 11-3-3 with 13 goals conceded in 17 games. America was three points behind with a record of 9-6-2, scoring a league-high 33 goals. The first leg was on Thursday at Estadio Azteca and finished 0-0. The two clubs share the same stadium.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Liga MX final second leg: Club America vs. Cruz Azul
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 13
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Azteca in Mexico City
- TV channel: Univision Deportes
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: America +170 / Cruz Azul +190 / Draw +195
Storylines
America: It looked like Mateus Uribe and Roger Martinez would both miss the second leg after picking up injuries, but America doctor Jose Vazquez told reports on Friday that there is an 80-percent chance they play. That's a huge boost to this team.
Cruz Azul: The defense was key in the first leg, allowing just two shots on goal. They'll likely look to be even more defensive in this home game, but something has to happen in attack. The club had just one shot on goal in the first leg, and over the last four games, the team has just two goals.
America vs. Cruz Azul prediction
In two meetings this season, including the first leg, neither team has scored with both ending in 0-0 draws. In this one, America edges Cruz Azul to win the title.
Pick: America (+120)
