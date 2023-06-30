Club America enter another season with high hopes, and they host FC Juarez on Friday night to kick off Mexico's Liga MX Apertura. America finished atop the Liga MX table in the Apertura last year and were second in the Clausura. But they lost in the semifinals of the liguilla playoffs both times, and the 13-time league champions haven't won a domestic trophy since 2019. Las Aguilas start the new campaign against a Juarez side that finished 13th in the Apertura and 16th in the Clausura in 2022-23. America beat Los Bravos in both meetings last season, a 2-1 home victory in the Apertura and 1-0 in Juarez in the regular-season finale on April 28.

Kickoff at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City is set for 9 p.m. ET. America are -250 favorites in the latest Club America vs. Juarez odds. Juarez are +675 underdogs, a draw is priced at +360 and the over/under for total match goals is set at 2.5.

Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 156-130-7 for a profit of $3,412 for $100 bettors.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Juarez vs. Club America:

America vs. Juarez spread: Club America -1.5 (+110)

America vs. Juarez over/under: 2.5 goals

America vs. Juarez money line: Club America -265, Juarez +700, Draw +370

America: Henry Martin has 65 league goals since joining the team in 2018

Juarez: Aviles Hurtado has 63 goals and 47 assists in 11 Liga MX seasons



Why you should back Club America



New manager Andre Jardine will want to get things off to a flying start, and Las Aguilas have been a tough team to beat at Azteca. They lost just one of their 17 matches in Mexico City last season (10-6-1), scoring 37 goals and conceding just 17. America scored 40 more goals than Juarez last season (74-34), and Los Bravos scored just 14 goals in 17 away games. The visitors also have lost several key pieces, while La Aguilas enter off a 3-1 friendly victory against Cruz Azul last weekend.

America also have been excellent in season openers at home, going 17-6-4 and outscoring their opponents 52-27 in the past 27. They have far more talent than Los Bravos, starting with Henry Martin, the league's leader in both goals (24) and assists (10) last season. Martin was awarded Mexico's Balon de Oro in a ceremony last Saturday. Jonathan Rodriguez scored 11 goals in his first season for Las Aguilas, and Diego Valdes had 10 goals and nine assists as the midfield playmaker. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Juarez

Los Bravos started relatively strong in the Clausura, with a 3-0-3 mark before things went south. They didn't win another match and closed the season 0-2-2, but they also are breaking in a new manager. Diego Mejia has his work cut out for him, but Los Bravos are a physical team that could frustrate the hosts. Juarez was fourth in the league in yellow cards (86) and tied for third in reds (eight). They were fifth in successful challenges, with their 52.6% win rate the best mark in the league.

America won both meetings last season, but Juarez held the ball for the majority of both. Los Bravos racked up 32 shots, putting 11 on target, over the two matches. Las Aguilas scored in the 36th minute of the season finale, but Juarez failed to find an equalizer. Top scorer Gabriel Fernandez's loan spell ended, so Tomas Molina is likely to lead the line after he scored four goals in 13 matches last season. Aitor Garcia and Liga MX veteran Aviles Hurtado also were brought in to aid the attack. See which team to pick here.

