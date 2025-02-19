It's a battle atop Liga MX between Club America and Leon in Mexico City on Wednesday night. Club America is the team everyone is out to beat after they've won three consecutive Liga MX titles, while Leon is improving by the day after adding James Rodriguez to their ranks. It's the toughest test of the young season so far for Los Panzas Verdes, but considering the team that they've already brushed aside in league play, they'll be more than up for the challenge.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Feb. 19 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Feb. 19 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes -- Mexico City, Mexico

: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes -- Mexico City, Mexico Live stream: Fubo TV (Try for free)

Fubo TV (Try for free) Odds: Club America -180; Draw +320; Leon +475

Storylines

Club America: Coming off a reality check loss to Necaxa, Club America will look to play through Herny Martin and Alex Zendejas to find the back of the net. Kevin Alvarez will miss the match after being sent off with a red card during the Necaxa loss while Jonathan Dos Santos will also miss out with a knee injury.

Club America predicted XI: Luis Malagon, Cristian Borja, Israel Reyes, Sebastian Careres, Dagoberto Espinoza, Erick Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Brian Rodriguez, Richard Sanchez, Alex Zendejas, Henry Martin

Leon: Behind four assists from James Rodriguez and five goals from Jhonder Cadiz, the Leon attack has been potent, but it also needs more people to get into the mix for things to be sustainable. Their defense will truly be put to the test in an away clash facing America which will tell a great deal about if Leon's improvement is for real. Depth could eventually be an issue but this early in the season, that's not something to worry about.

Leon predicted XI: Alfonso Blanco,Mauricio Isais, Paul Bellon, Jaine Barreiro, Ivan Moreno, Andres Guardado, Nicolas Fonseca, Stiven Mendoza, Rodrigo Echeverria, James Rodriguez, Jhonder Cadiz

Prediction

While matches of this nature can sometimes turn into a defensive affair, this won't be one of them as the goals will be flowing in Mexico en route to an eventual upset by Leon. Pick: Club America 2, Leon 3