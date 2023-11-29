Club America look to extend their unbeaten streak during league play to 17 matches when they visit Leon for the first leg of their 2023 Liga MX Apertura quarterfinal tie. Club America dropped a 2-1 decision to FC Juarez in their season opener but haven't lost since, recording 12 wins and four draws to land atop the table. Leon edged Santos 3-2 on Sunday to secure the No. 8 seed. The sides played to a 1-1 draw in their regular-season meeting back in August.

Club America vs. Leon money line: America +120, Leon +200, Draw +240

Club America vs. Leon over/under: 2.5 goals

AMER: Las Aguilas scored at least three goals in eight of their 17 Apertura matches

LEON: Los Panzas Verdes have failed to score in just one of their last 14 contests

Why you should back Club America

Las Aguilas enter the first leg with another streak as they have posted four consecutive clean sheets, including one in a 0-0 draw against Tigres UANL in their regular-season finale. America finished with the best goal differential in Liga MX at plus-23 and allowed more than one goal just four times in their 17 matches. The club is led offensively by Colombian forward Julian Quinones, who netted six goals and added five assists.

The 26-year-old Quinones has gone back-to-back games without a goal but produced the lone tally in America's draw against Leon earlier this year. Midfielder Diego Valdes and forward Jonathan Rodriguez also have recorded six goals while winger Alejandro Zendejas has converted five times. The 30-year-old Rodriguez, who appeared in only 11 games, scored in five of seven contests prior to the scoreless draw against Tigres UANL. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Leon

Los Panzas Verdes have found their offensive touch of late, registering at least two goals in each of their last four matches. Prior to the recent surge, Leon netted fewer than two goals in 11 of 13 games. Forward Federico Vinas has led the charge as he enters Wednesday with a four-game scoring streak during which he has converted five times.

The 25-year-old Uruguayan netted a team-high six goals over 12 matches in his first season with Leon after spending the previous four with Club America. Forward Nicolas Lopez, who also is in his first season with Los Panzas Verdes, is second on the club with three goals. Winger Angel Mena and forward Alfonso Alvarado have netted two goals apiece, while defender Adonis Frias and midfielder Fidel Ambriz converted in Leon's victory against Santos. See which team to pick here.

