Weekend Liga MX play returns after a week that didn't go as planned in Concacaf Champions Cup play. Club America were able to secure a victory over the Honduran side Olimpia, but with five Liga MX sides in action during the week, only two left their matches with victories. Their competition this weekend, Monterrey are one of those sides who struggled and hope to get back on track

Here's what to know about a huge game in this Liga MX season:

How to watch Club America vs. Monterrey, odds

Date : Saturday, Feb. 7 | Time : 10:10 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 7 | : 10:10 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes -- Mexico City, Mexico

: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes -- Mexico City, Mexico Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: Club America -116; Draw +260; Monterrey +310

Drawing against Guatemalan club Xelaju MC in the Champions Cup, the lack of German Berterame in the Monterrey lineup was a stark difference in their attack. Crosses from Luca Orellano and Lucas Ocampos weren't met by anyone in the middle as the Mexican striker's departure for Inter Miami showed. His replacement has already been signed in Uros Djurdjevic. While he wasn't available for Champions Cup play, there is a chance that the Montenegrin striker could make his debut for the club while facing America in a tough matchup.

Joining from Atlas, Djurdjevic was able to perform despite being on a struggling team, and he'll now need to bring his goals to the high-pressure environment that is the Monterrey attack. Looking at the chart below, there was a point at which he was overperforming his expected goals. Djurdjevic has been a forward who puts away the chances that are provided to him, which is just what Monterrey need at this moment.

CBS Sports

America have only allowed two goals in their four league matches played so far during the Clausura portion of the season, so chances will be hard to come by for Monterrey, but if they want to return to the top as Mexican champions, winning games like this one will be critical. They'll need to take care of business while balancing multiple games in a week, but when America have the same issue, they're on an even playing field for what should be an excellent match in Mexico City.

Liga MX scores and schedule

All times Eastern.

Friday, Feb. 6

Tigres UNAL 5, Santos Laguna 1

Necaxa 4, Atletico San Luis 1

Club Tijuana 0, Santos Laguna 0

Mazaltán 1, Chivas Guadalajara 2

Saturday, Feb. 7