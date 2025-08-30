Allan Saint-Maximin's debut has coincided with a breakout for the Club America attack, which will ask some questions of manager Andre Jardine and his setup. Meanwhile, despite being called in to represent the United States men's national team in their upcoming friendlies during the September international window, Alex Zendejas still hasn't scored for the club since the opening day of the season.

Zendejas has been a strong performer for the club so far during his career, but sometimes a spell on the bench to reset things is what a struggling player needs. International duty will also help, as time away with a different coach can give Zendejas a different perspective on what he needs to do to get back to his best. Of course, Saint-Maximin will need to prove that he's fit to start a match after last featuring for Fenerbahce in April of this year, but with 30 minutes under his belt last weekend, that's something to build from.

How to watch Club America vs. Pachuca, odds

Date : Sunday, Aug. 31 | Time : 11:05 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Aug. 31 | : 11:05 p.m. ET Location : Estidio Ciudad de los Deportes -- Mexico City

: Estidio Ciudad de los Deportes -- Mexico City TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Odds: Club America -175; Draw +280; Pachuca +330

Brian Rodriguez, another regular starter, needed a penalty to break his own scoring drought and with new additions coming in and making an impact, it would make sense if Jardine would want to start them. It's tight at the top of Liga MX, and Club America have climbed to second in the table, but Pachuca only trail by one point despite being in fourth place. In a sprint of a season, where first and fifth are only separated by give points, Jardine can't afford to have a long leash with players who aren't performing.

America are trying to put their rough start to the season behind them, but that can't happen if they don't get a consistent attack to push them to the top of the league. Pachuca may be an inconsistent side, especially with the departure of star striker Salomon Rondon to La Liga, but they can put goals in the back of the net if America doesn't come to the match prepared, they'll be behind by half again, but unlike facing Atlas, it'll be much harder to come back from that deficit. Saint-Maximin brings a lot to the attack and if he can get it going, the title race will be back on.

LigaMX weekend schedule