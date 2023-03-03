Club America will try to remain the only unbeaten team in the Mexican Liga MX when they host Pachuca on Saturday in a match at Estadio Azteca. Club America are 4-5-0 but trail league leader Monterrey by five points. They are fifth in the Liga MX Clausura table, one point behind the three other teams ahead of them in the table. Pachuca (5-1-3) are sixth, one point behind Club America after winning the Apertura's liguilla playoffs. Club America finished atop the Apertura table but lost to Toluca in the semifinals.

Kickoff is set for 8:05 p.m. ET in Mexico City. America are -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest Club America vs. Pachuca odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Pachuca are +410 underdogs, a draw is priced at +300, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Pachuca vs. Club America:

Club America vs. Pachuca spread: America -0.5 (-140)

Club America vs. Pachuca over/under: 2.5 goals

Club America vs. Pachuca money line: America -160, Pachuca +410, Draw +300

AME: They have scored at least two goals in eight consecutive games.

PAC: They had scored in eight straight before a 2-0 loss on Sunday.



Why you should back Club America



The Eagles have been mostly dominant since the start of the Apertura, and they beat Pachuca 3-0 on the road in the last meeting. Club America have not lost at Estadio Azteca over the two legs of this campaign, going 9-4-0 with a 32-10 goal difference. They lead Liga MX in goals in the Clausura with 21 and have conceded 11. The visitors are plus-4 in goal differential, allowing 14 goals. Henry Martin leads the league in goals (20) and is tied for the lead in assists (eight) over the season's two legs.

Diego Valdes, Jonathan Rodriguez and Alvaro Fidalgo are among the many key components to the prolific attack. Valdes and Rodriguez have eight goals apiece and have combined for seven assists, while Fidalgo has set up six goals. Fidalgo leads Liga MX in progressive passes (261) and passes into the final third (245), and Valdes leads in through balls (13) and is third in shot-creating actions (115).

Why you should back Pachuca

Club America finished first in the Apertura, but it was Pachuca who won the liguilla playoff. America were edged by Toluca in the semifinals. The Gophers demolished the Red Devils 5-1 on the road before finishing off an 8-2 aggregate victory in the October finals. Top scorer Nicolas Ibanez, who had 17 goals over the season's two legs, signed with Tigres in January. Still, Javier Eduardo Lopez, Aviles Hurtado, Luis Chavez, Erick Sanchez and Kevin Alvarez are all capable of creating or scoring goals.

Lopez has seven goal and three assists, while Hurtado and Alvarez have three goals apiece and a combined 13 assists. Chavez has scored three and set up four. Lopez puts 63.6% of his shots on target, tied for third-best in the league, and averages 0.32 goals per shot, best in Liga MX. Chavez is third in passes into the final third (180). Sanchez (113), Hurtado (100) and Chavez (97) all rank in the top 10 in shot-creating actions.

