Club America and the Portland Timbers will face off in the 2025 Leagues Cup match on Wednesday. The Liga MX side has been a goal-scoring force and is coming off of a 3-3 draw against Minnesota United on the second matchday. They will now face a Portland side that has been a defensive force in front of goalkeeper James Pantemis and has yet to conceded a goal in the tournament.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Club America vs. Portland Timbers on Wednesday:

Both Teams to Score + over 2.5 goals (-110)

Draw (+275)

Although the Timbers kept a clean sheet against Queretaro to kick off the group stage of the competition, the expert believes that trend will end against Club America. The Mexico City-based club has found the back of the net five times over its first two Leagues Cup matches and hasn't been kept off the scoresheet since the second leg of the Liga MX final on May 25.

Club America secured a 2-2 draw against Real Salt Lake and a 3-3 draw against Minnesota United in the first two days of the tournament. They have also settled for two draws in two of their first three Liga MX matches this season. Eimer expects Club America to push for goals while the Timbers continue to focus on their defense and counter attack, so these sides could ultimately cancel each other out.

