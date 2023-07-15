A pair of Liga MX teams will try to earn their first victory of the young season when Club América host Puebla in a Liga MX match on Saturday at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. América have played only one match this season, a 2-1 loss to FC Juarez on June 30. The team's second game, against Querétaro, was postponed due to poor field conditions. Meanwhile Puebla have one draw and one loss this season. The team is coming off a 3-2 defeat to Santos on July 7.

América vs. Puebla spread: América -1.5 (-105), Puebla +1.5 (-125)

América vs. Puebla over/under: 3.5 goals

América vs. Puebla money line: América -265, Puebla +675, Draw +390

AME: Team led the league in goals (36) last season.

PUE: Brayan Angulo is tied for the league lead in goals (two).

Why you should back Club America

América have one of the best defenders in the league in Kevin Alvarez. Acquired last month from Pachuca, the 24-year-old Alvarez has 13 appearances for the Mexican national team, including two in last year's World Cup. While at Pachuca, he was a key figure in helping the club win its seventh Mexican league title in the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament.

In addition, América have the edge in rest entering Saturday's match. Because its last game against Querétaro was postponed, the club has been off since June 30 and will have more than two week's rest. Meanwhile Puebla will have half that rest entering the game.

Why you should back Puebla

Puebla face an América club that will be missing three key players on Saturday. Forward Henry Martin, defender Israel Reyes and keeper Luis Malagon are participating with the national team in the Concacaf Gold Cup and unavailable to América. The loss of Martin is particularly tough as he scored a career-high 27 goals in 42 league matches last season.

In addition, Brayan Angulo has gotten off to a hot start this season. The 33-year-old left back from Colombia has scored in each of the team's first two games. His two goals already are tied for the most goals he's had in any single season in his career.

