Club America vs. Pumas UNAM: Liga MX prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Club America hosts Pumas UNAM on Saturday night in Liga MX action with both teams hoping for more than three points, and with a ton of momentum on the line. America is in third place with a 4-3-1 record and allowing just a goal a game in the high-scoring Liga MX, while Pumas is 4-0-4 and mid table with just a goal scored per match. Here's what to know about the game:

Liga MX: America vs. Pumas

Date : Saturday, Sept. 14



: Saturday, Sept. 14 Time : 10:06 p.m. ET



: 10:06 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Azteca (Mexico City, Mexico)



: Estadio Azteca (Mexico City, Mexico) TV channel : TUDN USA



: TUDN USA Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

America: Where are the goals going to come from? In the last four matches, America has just two goals scored in its last two games, including a scoreless effort in a friendly against Chivas. The team is in a good spot in the table despite scoring just 11 goals in eight games. They simply have to play the ball better to feet in the final third.

Pumas: A 2-1 win over Toluca last time out has this team riding a wave of momentum and excitement, with Bryan Cruz scoring the winner in the 93rd minute. Puma has 36 shots in its last two games but just two goals scored. The lack of consistency is why the team isn't higher in the table.

Prediction

Roger Martinez gets the winning goal in a narrow, physical contest.

Pick: America 2, Pumas 1.