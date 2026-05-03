On Saturday night, the playoffs for the Liga MX Clausura portion of the season officially got underway with the first round headlined by first-place Pumas UNAM facing Club America, and you can catch the first leg between clash live on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Despite Club America's struggles that saw them squeak into the playoffs in eighth place just ahead of Club Tijuana, there's always the question of whether Andre Jardine's men will turn it around. Despite their struggles to score and losing starting keeper Luis Malagon to injury for the season, they have been able to keep things rolling with a strong defense, but that won't be enough to stop Liga MX's highest scoring attack in Pumas.

How to watch Club America vs. Pumas UNAM, odds

Date : Sunday, May 3 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

: Sunday, May 3 | : 7 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Banorte -- Mexico City, Mexico

: Estadio Banorte -- City, Mexico Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: Club America -110; Draw +260; Pumas UNAM +280

Already having a balanced midfield of Adalberto Carrasquilla and Pedo Vite, Juninho has been able to put the Pumas attack over the top while also showing what America has missed this season. Henry Martin has long terrorized Liga MX defense, but this season, he has been in and out of the XI with America failing to find an adequate replacement to lead the line, putting too much pressure on Alex Zendejas and the other supporting attackers.

Given that America went from three peating in Liga MX from 2023-2025 and hasn't won a trophy since, the pressure is on Andre Jardine to find a way past Pumas in order to stave off changed duringt eh offseason. But when Pumas haven't won a portion of the Liga MX regular season since the 2010-11 season, they won't roll over at facing Club America either. That could lead to a gritty match that no one will want to lose, but the advantage has to go to Pumas, considering their current form.

Liga MX quarterfinal schedule

All times Eastern.

Leg one

Saturday, May 2

Tigres UNAL 3, Chivas 1

UNAL 3, Chivas 1 Cruz Azul 3, Atlas 2

Sunday, May 3

Club America vs. Pumas UNAM, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Toluca vs. Pachuca , 9:15 p.m.

Leg two

Saturday, May 9

Chivas Guadalajara vs. Tigres UNAL, 9:07 p.m.

Cruz Azul vs. Atlas, 11:15 p.m.

Sunday, May 10