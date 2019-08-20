Club América vs. Tigres UANL: Leagues Cup semifinal prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The two big Mexican clubs face off on Tuesday
América and Tigres, two of the best teams in Mexico, meet on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Leagues Cup, a competition that includes MLS and Liga MX teams. Cruz Azul takes on the Los Angeles Galaxy in the other semifinal, with only one MLS team remaining in the final four. This is the first year of the new tournament, with all of the games held in the United States. The final will be Sept. 18 in Las Vegas.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Leagues Cup: Tigres vs. Club América
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 20
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: BBVA Stadium in Houston
- TV channel: TUDN and ESPN2
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Tigres UANL: Tigres enters this game after beating Real Salt Lake 1-0 in the quarterfinals. Andre-Pierre Gignac has become the club's all-time top scorer, and they are currently fourth in the league.
América: Las Aguilas went to Houston and won on penalty kicks, with former Galaxy star Giovani Dos Santos scoring the winning kick. América is currently in second place in Liga MX.
Prediction
América gets through to the final with a huge defensive effort and a late goal off a set piece.
Pick: América 2, Tigres 1
