Barcelona will hit the road to take on Athletic Club Bilbao on Wednesday for La Liga action at San Mames Stadium. Barcelona are currently sitting just outside the top four in fifth place with 28 points, while Athletic Club are a few slots behind them in eighth place with 21 points. A win for Barcelona and a loss from Villarreal could finally launch the Blaugrana into the top four of La Liga standings.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Jan. 5

: Wednesday, Jan. 5 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : San Mamés

: San Mamés TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Bilbao +360; Draw +280; Barca -133 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Athletic Club Bilbao: A hectic few weeks in La Liga for the Basque side with two wins, two losses and a draw in their last five matches. The club also announced a new manager having replaced Gaizka Garitano with Marcelino Garcia Toral. The shift in leadership came after a win against Elche, but the result wasn't enough. The move to replace Garitano with the former Valencia manager could simply be movement for the sake of change, as Marcelino hasn't been involved in a club position since 2019. The biggest challenge for the team will be finding consistency, and if they want to begin against Barcelona they will need another strong performance from Iker Muniain to help lead the attack.

Barcelona: The Catalonian side is coming off a narrow victory against last-place Huesca where they scored one goal over 20 shots with seven attempts on target. The return of Messi from a one-game absence due to an ankle issue did little to motivate the team out a frustrating result. Despite some methodical and less-than-lethal looking play in front of goal, the team is currently undefeated in its last six matches. Barca's arrival to San Names could be the perfect opportunity to embark on a winning streak. A stingy Bilbao defense can be broken down if Barcelona can execute.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Barcelona prediction

Barcelona will continue to do just enough to squeak out results, and finally get the win that gets them into the top four. Pick: Barcelona 2, Athletic Club 1