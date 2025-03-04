The UEFA Champions League resumes this week with the Round of 16 and Club Brugge of the Belgian Pro League will host Aston Villa of the English Premier League in the first of two legs on Tuesday on Paramount+. Club Brugge are second in Belgium while Aston Villa are 10th in the Premier League, but the focus for both clubs will be this fixture with a quarterfinal berth in the world's biggest club competition on the line. Aston Villa made it straight into the Champions League Round of 16, while Club Brugge defeated Atalanta in the knock-out phase play-offs. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Jan Breydel Stadium is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa odds list the visitors as +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) on the 90-minute money line, with Club Brugge as the +200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins is +550 (risk $100 to win $550) to be the first goalscorer.

Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa date: Tuesday, March 4

Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa time: 12:45 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Aston Villa vs. Club Brugge, Eimer is backing both teams to score for a -125 payout (risk $125 to win $100). The Champions League is more than enough motivation on its own for both teams to play their best at this stage of the competition. However, Club Brugge falling to a distant second in Belgium and Aston Villa sitting 10th in the EPL has guaranteed that the primary focus for both clubs the rest of the year will be this competition.

The first leg generally tends to be a bit more open and Club Brugge has only been held scoreless in three matches all season. They'll be riding high at home following their destruction of Atalanta in the knockout phase play-offs, which could help them get off to a screaming start. However, Unai Emery has been brilliant at setting up his Aston Villa squad for this competition and Eimer is also expecting an eventual response, which is why he's including BTTS among his three best bets.

