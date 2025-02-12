The UEFA Champions League knockout playoffs continue as Club Brugge host Atalanta on Wednesday on Paramount+. Club Brugge have won three of their last five matches in the Belgian Pro League but have just three wins in eight UCL matches so far. Meanwhile, Atalanta sit third in the Serie A standings and have gone 4-3-1 in UCL play while also being unbeaten in five of their last six games across all competitions. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium, is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Club Brugge vs. Atalanta odds list the visitors as the +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) on the 90-minute money line, with Club Brugge as the +220 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Atalanta vs. Club Brugge

Club Brugge vs. Atalanta date: Wednesday, Feb. 12

Club Brugge vs. Atalanta time: 12:45 p.m. ET

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

UEFA Champions League picks for Atalanta vs. Club Brugge

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than six years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible. In 2023, Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

For Club Brugge vs. Atalanta, Sutton is backing Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -115 payout (risk $115 to win $100). The Italian side has outscored UCL opponents 20-6 over eight matches, but the expert thinks the home team's current form will set the tone for Wednesday's match.



Club Brugge have played very stingy at home during the tournament, recording two clean sheets in their past three home fixtures. They have had trouble scoring, however, and haven't managed more than one goal per game in each of their last six matches across all competitions.

Atalanta's defense has also been stout, and they have kept five clean sheets in eight UCL matches. Since road teams tend to play a more cagey game in this tournament, Sutton anticipates Atalanta will be more selective on the attack with the reverse fixture just a week away.

