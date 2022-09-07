The Champions League is back in action on Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Bayer Leverkusen @ Club Brugge

What to Know

Club Brugge is set to face off against Bayer Leverkusen in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET September 7th at Jan Breydelstadion. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell. This is the first Champions League match of the season for both teams.

Club Brugge made it to the group stage last season but failed to advance to the knockout phase. As for Bayer Leverkusen, they lost in the round of 16 of the Europa League to Atalanta.

Will Club Brugge make it out of the group stage this time around, or is Bayer Leverkusen getting to the next stage instead? Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch