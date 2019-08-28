Club Brugge vs. LASK updates: Live Champions League game scores, results for Wednesday

LASK needs a good match in the second leg of the Champions League's playoff round to avoid elimination. This past Tuesday, they fell a goal short of Club Brugge in the first leg, losing 0-1. Now behind on aggregation, LASK will need a win by two -- or else a win by one with at least two goals -- to guarantee themselves a spot in the next round.

The teams are set to face off at Jan Breydel Stadion at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, August 28th, the winner advancing to the group stage. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.